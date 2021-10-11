Fire In The Mountains Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Emma Ruth Rundle, YOB, Wolves In The Throne Room

Tempelhof Sounds Festival 2022, which is set to take place in Berlin for the first time since the onset of the pandemic has just announced their lineup. Artists including Muse, The Strokes, alt-J, Wolf Alice, IDLES to name a few, are some of the names that have been confirmed to be taking part of this festival. Going abroad has become more of a possibility for touring artists since the pandemic restrictions are seemingly becoming more lax as time goes on, so a festival abroad is more in the books than ever. Germany also just announced that they are opening venues such as nightclubs and live music events for guests again as of this last weekend (Oct 1), so long as everyone attending has proof of vaccination. As a country, the standard is that Germany will not allow for solely a negative covid test taken within a time frame of the show to be enough proof for entry, and insists that guests at indoor venues are also vaccinated by one of the nationally accepted vaccines in order to attend or perform in venues.

