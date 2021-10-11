CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fire In The Mountains Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Emma Ruth Rundle, YOB, Wolves In The Throne Room

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire In The Mountains, the metal music festival, has just announced its 2022 lineup, the first year back since the pandemic. The festival is set to take place on July 22-24 at the Heart Six Ranch in Wyoming’s “Teton wilderness” and the lineup included Enslaved, Wolves in the Throne Room, YOB, Emma Ruth Rundle, Wayfarer and more. Tickets are available on the website under tiered options, which range from Standard Tickets with no lodging or camping options with add one which include Heart Six Rooms at the ranch, or the option to purchase a camping ticket with tent rentals.

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your EDM

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival Announces Stacked Lineup for 2022 Return

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival is back for its 2022 edition with a stacked lineup of over 125 world-renowned and upcoming artists across a broad musical spectrum. Headliners include Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz and GRiZ. Plus, Flying Lotus, Ashnikko, The Glitch Mob, Clozee, TroyBoi, Eprom, 1788-L, Elderbrook, CharlestheFirst, VNSSA, Chee, Khiva and so many more.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
mxdwn.com

Muse, The Strokes, alt-J, Wolf Alice, IDLES and More Announced As Lineup For Tempelhof Sounds Festival 2022 in Berlin

Tempelhof Sounds Festival 2022, which is set to take place in Berlin for the first time since the onset of the pandemic has just announced their lineup. Artists including Muse, The Strokes, alt-J, Wolf Alice, IDLES to name a few, are some of the names that have been confirmed to be taking part of this festival. Going abroad has become more of a possibility for touring artists since the pandemic restrictions are seemingly becoming more lax as time goes on, so a festival abroad is more in the books than ever. Germany also just announced that they are opening venues such as nightclubs and live music events for guests again as of this last weekend (Oct 1), so long as everyone attending has proof of vaccination. As a country, the standard is that Germany will not allow for solely a negative covid test taken within a time frame of the show to be enough proof for entry, and insists that guests at indoor venues are also vaccinated by one of the nationally accepted vaccines in order to attend or perform in venues.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris Announces Full Lineup

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris has announced the rest of its Avant-Garde programming, part of the larger festival running from November 15-21. Katy J Pearson, Miso Extra, Kamal., Sloppy Jane, Talk Show, and Wet Leg are now on the bill, along with Fabiana Palladino, Lime Garden, H Hawkline, and Kathleen Frances. They join the larger previously announced lineup with Sons of Kemet, Cassandra Jenkins, and others. Tickets are available here.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Departure Festival shares phase two lineup featuring Adam Beyer, Dubfire, Rinzen, Black Coffee, and more

Earlier this summer, Brooklyn Mirage announced its first ever destination festival in collaboration with Pollen and CityFox. Taking place January 6 – 12 in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen, the seven-day festival features uniquely curated experiences ranging from custom designed venues to exclusive beach parties. Major names such as Seth Troxler and Nora En Pure were announced in the first phase lineup, and now the second phase brings with it an impressive roster of reinforcements.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Stereogum

Watch Members Of Mastodon, High On Fire, & Yob Cover Mountain’s “Never In My Life”

Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night no longer drops a new all-star cover every week, the way it did in the early months of the pandemic. But the series is still going, and whenever it puts together one of those ad hoc remote-supergroup covers, it still absolutely rules. Two weeks ago, for instance, the series paid tribute to Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ version of “Stagger Lee.” Today, Two Minutes To Late Night salutes the great ’70s proto-metal hard rockers Mountain.
MUSIC
thegabber.com

Annual SHINE Festival Announces Artist Lineup

Mural-covered St. Petersburg is getting another round of paint with 19 new murals as part of this year’s 7th annual SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival. The artist list is composed of locals like St. Petersburg’s Leo Gomez, and a few international painters, such as “Gleo” from Colombia, will be painting October 15-24.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
mxdwn.com

Baseball Themed Innings Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent and More

The Innings Festival might be a weird one to think about, but it makes sense nonetheless. A mashup of baseball and music, the two day event is set to take place on February 27 and 28, and has just announced its lineup. Musical headliners include Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, and My Morning Jacket, and the major leagues will be represented by Roger Clemens, Hall of Famer Tim Raines, Ryan Dempster and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
horrorsociety.com

SCREAMFEST HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES BRUCE CAMPBELL Q&A + DOUBLE FEATURE

Screamfest® Horror Film Festival, the longest-running horror film festival in the United States, today announced additional programming for its 21st edition. On Sunday, October 17th, audiences can experience a one-of-a-kind double feature of horror classics EVIL DEAD 2 and ARMY OF DARKNESS with a Q&A with star Bruce Campbell. The screenings will begin at 7:00pm at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Ruth Rundle
opb.org

Monday Mix: Habibi, Floating Room, Emma Ruth Rundle

Brooklyn psych-pop band Habibi (which is the Arabic word for “my love”) has released a spirited cover of the song “Nice.” The original was performed by the ‘70s Swiss punk band Kleenex and sung in German, but in the Habibi version we get our lyrics in Farsi. This track is part of Kill Rock Stars’ rolling covers compilation to mark the label’s 30th anniversary. Habibi has contributed three songs to that effort that will also be released as part their own forthcoming EP titled “Nice Try.”
PORTLAND, OR
ghostcultmag.com

Fire In The Mountains Festival Adds Final Bands for 2022

Curated by Ivar Bjørnson of Enslaved, has booked its final bands for the 2022 festival! The fully immersive music, art, and wilderness festival will take place July 22-24 at Heart Six Ranch in the Teton Wilderness of Wyoming. Joining the bill are:. Emma Ruth Rundle. Hex Vessel. The Otolith. Helen...
FESTIVAL
mxdwn.com

Blondie Releases ‘Yuletide Throwdown’ Holiday EP Featuring Rare, Original from 1981 Recording

Blondie has announced that they released their holiday EP titled Yuletide Throwdown today. The three song EP features Rare, and “an ultra-rare 80’s Christmas-inspired track ‘Yuletide Throwdown,’ co-written and performed with Fab 5 Freddy, along with a new, exclusive remix of the song by Cut Chemist,” according to their press release. The release continues “The ultra-rare 1981 holiday flexi-disc, now being reissued for the first time on 180 gram vinyl, was originally given away by the U.K. magazine Flexipop and then rediscovered as the band was researching and reviewing material from their personal archive for their forthcoming box set, to be released in August of 2022.”
MUSIC
ourcommunitynow.com

The Belgrade Announces Lineup of Performances For November

The Belgrade Theatre will present an eclectic range of drama in B2 this November. Highlights feature exclusive screenings of their digital Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 project SeaView and a special one-night only performance from It's a Sin star Nathaniel Hall.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Camping#Standard Tickets#Brooklynvegan Com#Mxdwn
nextmosh.com

‘Monsters on the Mountain’ announce daily lineups & set times

Share the post "‘Monsters on the Mountain’ announce daily lineups & set times" The inaugural ‘Monsters on the Mountain’ festival, scheduled for October 15-17, 2021 at the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge in Tennessee’s grand Great Smoky Mountains, has announced its daily lineups and set times, which you can check out below.
TENNESSEE STATE
Stereogum

Emma Ruth Rundle’s Return To Hell

On new album Engine Of Hell, a musician long defined by guitar finds a different kind of heaviness, facing down her childhood trauma through haunting piano ballads. There’s an instinct among some music listeners today, it seems, to memeify pain; to make it diminutive, consumable, palatable. When faced with an artist’s misery or abjection, we tend to turn it into something glib, describing it as something like “sad girl music” or “sad boy music.” But to listen to Emma Ruth Rundle is to face not only total openhearted honesty but unwincing, unsolvable, unmemeable anguish. It’s a rare and life-savingly relatable perspective for anyone simply trying to survive their own pain, for anyone too ground down to be able to turn their pain into a punchline.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE Explores Trauma With New Song "Blooms Of Oblivion"

Emma Ruth Rundle is now streaming her new single "Blooms Of Oblivion," whose downtrodden runtime explores childhood trauma and overcoming it as an adult. "In the video, I use an oversized coat to represent an oversized and burdening experience for the little girl. The feeling of being free falling in chaos. Having no control over your circumstances. The song and video describe the feelings I had as a little girl and how that’s shaped who I have become – negotiating with my past and waking to the woman I strive to become through self-love, self-parenting and forgiveness, and the transformation that it can bring."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy