Manassas, VA

Overdoses on the rise in Manassas, Prince William Co.

By Jared Foretek
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The courts, police and social services agencies in Prince William County and Manassas are all trying to do more to stem the rise in opioid addiction and overdoses in the area, but many say it isn’t enough to combat the easy access to highly addictive drugs and reverse national trends.

