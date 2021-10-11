CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Humming Homes, new home management platform, raises $5.6M in seed round

By T.P. Yeatts
therealdeal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumming Homes, a home management startup that helps suburbanites care for lawns and fix leaky pipes, raised $5.6 million to help it expand beyond the northeastern U.S. Venture capital firm Greycroft led the round, with backers that included AlleyCorp, Thrive Capital, Sound Ventures and New Valley Ventures. It brought the startup’s...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

PBC to liquidate $2B in US real estate, including HSBC building

Property & Building Corp. is planning to sell all of its $2 billion in U.S. real estate as its parent company seeks to reinvest in Israel. PBC, led by Eli Elefant, is seeking a buyer for its assets, most notably the 865,000-square-foot building at 452 Fifth Avenue that serves as the home to HSBC’s main New York office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Terreno Realty pays $44M for NJ industrial site

Terreno Realty Corp. paid $44 million for an industrial building in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in the latest move notched amid the scorching industrial real estate market in the Northeast. The San Francisco-based company announced its acquisition of the 31,000-square-foot property on Thursday morning, but did not identify the seller of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TechCrunch

Pledge raises $4.5M Seed round to build a carbon-measurement and removal API

Pledge is a startup which is aimed at industries like freight forwarding, ride hailing, travel, and last-mile delivery, where customers can be presented with how to add offsets to their transactions. It’s now raised a $4.5m seed round led by Visionaries Club with participation from Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon Capital and...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
finovate.com

India’s CRED Raises $251 Million for Credit Card Management Platform

CRED, the members-only credit card management platform that rewards users for paying their credit card bills, has landed $251 million in funding this week. The Series E round boosts the India-based company’s total raised to $722 million and increases its valuation to just over $4 billion. The round was led...
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Crowdfunding Platform Republic Raises $150 Million Series B Round

Republic, a top investment crowdfunding platform that offers securities under the full stack of US exemptions, has raised $150 million in a Series B funding round. The valuation of the firm was not disclosed. Valor Equity Partners led the funding round indicating Republic was a “bet on the future of...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Metrolink.ai Raises $22M in Seed Round From Grove Ventures, Eclipse Ventures for Its ‘Data Plumbing’ Platform

Funds will bolster key business functions as Metrolink.ai launches data-management omniplatform designed to help legacy industries leverage their data and generate business insights in mere hours. Metrolink.ai, an Israeli data-management omniplatform, announces the completion of its seed funding round led by Grove Ventures, with ongoing participation from Eclipse Ventures, a...
BUSINESS
GreenBiz

Circular materials startup Made of Air raises seed round

There may be more funding for climate tech startups floating around than ever — roughly $17 billion in the first half of 2021 alone — but that doesn’t mean investors aren’t doing their due diligence. "It takes a long time to win hearts and minds all the way to the paperwork," observes Allison Dring, co-founder and CEO of German startup Made of Air, which in early October disclosed a $5.82 million round of seed funding.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Alleycorp#New Valley Ventures#Humming Homes
Entrepreneur

Devnagri Raises $600,000 Seed Round From Venture Catalyst, IPV And Others

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Devnagri, an Indian language translation engine with a focus on B2B, on Tuesday announced to have raised $600,000 from Venture Catalyst, Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), and other co-investors as part of Seed Round. Co-investors that participated in the funding include Mitesh Shah (IPV-First Port Capital), Rohit Chanana (Sarcha Advisors), Nimesh Kampani (Trica), Sameer Karulkar (Coverpage Ventures Advisory LLP), Prashant Sharma (Facebook), Karan Bhagi (HUL), and Deepak Sharma (Kotak Bank).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

3D Cloud Startup Echo3D Raises $4M in Seed Round Led by Konvoy Ventures

Echo3D’s Latest Seed Round Includes Participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and Angel Investors Datadog, GitHub and Facebook. echo3D, a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, AR and VR content is stored and streamed, has secured an investment of $4 million led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and angel investors Datadog, GitHub, and Facebook. The announcement comes on the heels of echo3D’s latest milestone of registering 11,000 users worldwide since 2020.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Toronto financial insights platform announces closing of seed funding round

Toronto-based proptech Perch has announced the closing of a $1-million seed funding round and its acceptance to the 2022 REACH Canada growth accelerator. Perch operates and manages a personalized financial insights platform aimed at would-be homebuyers in Canada. The platform also enables greater collaboration with real estate professionals and streamlines the mortgage application experience, the proptech said.
REAL ESTATE
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: 8 Bay Area startups just raised Series A rounds, including one that makes medical visits to customers' homes

Eight Bay Area startups announced Series A funding rounds in the past week, including one that does home medical visits. Sprinter Health Inc., Menlo Park, $33 million: Andreessen Horowitz led the round for this health care provider that sends nurses and phlebotomists to customers' home for blood draws, to check vital signs and to do COVID-19 testing. General Catalyst, Accel, and GV also invested.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
phocuswire.com

Startup accommodation platform CuddlyNest raises $3.5M

CuddlyNest, an Orlando-based online travel agency, has raised $3.5 million from angel investors. Founded in 2017, this brings the company’s total funding to $14 million, all from private investors. CuddlyNest says it currently offers booking for four million listings in more than 200 countries and territories, ranging from luxury hotels...
ECONOMY
tippnews.com

NJ Lenders to roll out HomeBinder home management platform

BOSTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HomeBinder, a centralized home management platform that keeps homeowners connected with mortgage lenders, Realtors and other authorized professionals, today announced that NJ Lenders has selected HomeBinder to deliver a post-closing home management experience that improves customer retention and strengthens referral partner relationships.
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

SponsorCX Raises an Angel Round Through Peak for Expansion and Launch of Innovative End-to-End Sponsorship Management Platforms

SponsorCX, a sponsorship management technology company that has been changing the way sponsorships are managed, announced the successful completion of its Angel round of financing through Peak, one of the most successful Angel tech investment firms in Utah. With this new investment, SponsorCX will expand its current property platform and...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Detroit Real Estate Tech Firm InvestNext Closes $4.3M Seed Funding Round

InvestNext, a Detroit-based real estate investment technology company, has closed a $4.3 million seed round. The funding round was led by Hyde Park Venture Partners in Chicago and joined by Detroit Venture Partners, Whitecap Venture Partners, Grand Ventures, and ID Ventures. InvestNext has developed an end-to-end platform that streamlines how...
DETROIT, MI
TechCrunch

E-mobility startup Swft raises $10M seed round to expand light-duty vehicle lineup

Electric mobility startup Swft has raised $10 million in seed funding that it will use to expand its light-duty vehicle offerings, grow its team and scale its inventory management and supply chain systems. The company, which already has a deal to offer its three new e-bikes and new e-moped with Best Buy, is also on the lookout for more retail partnerships.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Bengaluru-Based Playto Labs Raises Over INR 4 Cr Seed Round Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Education startup Playto Labs on Wednesday announced to have raised over INR 4 crore in a Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment platforms. The round also saw individual participation from partners of the upcoming fund Disruptors Capital, including Raj Snehil Juneja, Krishna Kumar (Simplilearn), Kunal Walia (Simpliwork) and Shashwat Kumar (Khetal Advisors), and entrepreneurs including Tonmoy Shingal and Ketan Kapoor (Mettl), Sachin Sharma (Townscript), Rajesh Razdan (Devtron Labs) and Kuldeep Dhankar (CleverTap) among others.
INDIA
TechCrunch

Eden Life raises $1.4M seed to provide home services to busy Africans

And due to traffic congestion and long working hours, most busy professionals find it hard to cope with mundane tasks ranging from cooking to home cleaning. Though restaurants and domestic cleaning companies provide options for people who want to outsource these tasks, the market is still open for providers who can offer better convenience and quality.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy