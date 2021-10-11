Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs Joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Legislation also requires transparency through public reporting about whom has received ethics training. WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki signed legislation this week that strengthens Wilmington’s ethics training requirements by making annual training mandatory for all employees, including elected and appointed officials. Until now, training offered by Wilmington’s Ethics Commission was voluntary. In addition, the new legislation, which was sponsored by Council Member At-Large James Spadola and approved by Wilmington City Council last week, offers additional ethics transparency by requiring the City of Wilmington to list publicly those elected officials who have completed the training requirement.

