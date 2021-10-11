CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs Joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WILMINGTON, DE — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs as its new Vice President, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), reporting to Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Dr. Burroughs will support WSFS in creating and delivering a work environment designed to foster a culture of inclusion and ensure the long-term sustainability of the Company’s DE&I efforts.

