News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. For Q3, NIO (NYSE: NIO) aims to deliver 22,500-23,500 electric vehicles after it cut guidance Sept. 1. To meet the low end of that range, Nio must deliver 8,689 EVs in September. However, according to Chinese news agency iFeng, Nio’s internal delivery guidance target for September is 10,700 cars.

