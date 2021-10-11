DJ Vicki Powell on queer nightlife, a changing Atlanta, and the art of throwing a party
Atlantans is a first-person account of the familiar strangers who make the city tick. This month’s is DJ Vicki Powell, as told to Rachel Garbus. I got into DJing because I was an introvert—really shy. But I loved nightlife, and I loved going to Backstreet, which was a huge club here in the ’80s and ’90s. I just couldn’t quite find my groove. But once I figured out that I could throw a party with a DJ booth around me, I was like, Oh, it’s on now.www.atlantamagazine.com
