NBA

Frank Jackson's return adds 'versatile' piece to Pistons' backcourt for now, and future

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit — With their starting backcourt each suffering a sprained ankle in the preseason, most of the attention has been on the Pistons’ young duo of Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. There was a third ankle injury to a critical piece of their backcourt: Frank Jackson. Jackson was out for...

www.detroitnews.com

hoopsrumors.com

Pistons Notes: Cunningham, Rotation, Jackson, Pickett

Top pick Cade Cunningham is dealing with an ankle sprain and has missed some practice time, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press tweets. The medical staff is being very cautious with the Pistons’ prized rookie so that the injury doesn’t linger. Cunningham has been doing some light shooting...
Minus starting backcourt, Pistons pick up a win over Spurs to open preseason

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 115-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena. THREE OF A KIND – If things indeed happen in threes, then the Pistons have exhausted their run of sprained ankles. The same injury prevented the much-anticipated NBA debut of Cade Cunningham as well as kept 2020 lottery pick Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson sidelined for Wednesday’s preseason opener. The starting frontcourt was intact and as expected: Jerami Grant alongside 2020 first-round picks Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. The Pistons led by 17 points after a first quarter in which they hit 7 of 10 from the 3-point line. But they went 0 of 6 in the second quarter and the Spurs took a one-point lead by outscoring the Pistons 25-7 to start the quarter, getting back in it on the strength of offensive rebounding and ex-Michigan Stater Bryn Forbes’ 3-point shooting. He hit his first four and finished with 20 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the arc. The Pistons pushed the lead back to 11 midway through the third quarter and then the bench unit put the hammer down to start the fourth quarter, bumping the cushion back to 17 by the time Dwane Casey brought rookies Luka Garza and Jamorko Pickett into the mix with 7:30 to go. Garza and Pickett both dented the scoreboard, too, with Garza already looking like a fan favorite after earning his way into a roster berth following a standout Summer League for the reigning consensus national college Player of the Year out of Iowa. Grant led the Pistons with 19 points in a little less than 24 minutes.
Cade Cunningham
Jerami Grant
Killian Hayes
Saddiq Bey
Hamidou Diallo
Cory Joseph
Dwane Casey
Fox17

Jerami Grant, Josh Jackson lead Pistons over Spurs in preseason opener

DETROIT — Jerami Grant, a gold medalist with U.S. men’s basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 18 points and Josh Jackson added 16. Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph each had 14 points and six assists, while Saddiq Bey scored 13 points for the Pistons. Trey Lyles hit two of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Cade Cunningham progressing toward return from injury

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said rookie Cade Cunningham is still a few days away from returning after suffering a sprained right ankle in practice. Cunningham turned his ankle in practice last week and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but was able to do a little bit more in practice on Friday, Casey said.
Detroit Free Press

Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson return for Detroit Pistons; Cade Cunningham out

The Detroit Pistons were shorthanded during their 115-105 preseason win against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they're slowly returning back to full health. Cade Cunningham and Frank Jackson missed most of training camp with right ankle sprains, and Killian Hayes was a late scratch Wednesday with a left ankle sprain. But Hayes and Jackson practiced on Friday, Casey said. Cunningham is further away from returning, and the team will see how he feels early next week.
#Pistons
The Grand Rapids Press

Pistons Frank Jackson flashes in preseason open practice

DETROIT -- Last season, the Detroit Pistons tapped into the sharpshooting skills that Frank Jackson brought. During Saturday afternoon’s open practice, Jackson continued to show why he brings plenty of power off the bench as one of the team’s backup wings. Through the preseason, the Pistons have had plenty of...
Detroit News

Pistons mailbag: Is Killian Hayes better off bench? Is Ben Simmons worth the price?

Detroit — Cade Cunningham won’t make his Pistons debut until the regular season. Cunningham was ruled out of the final preseason game, on Friday, against the Philadelphia 76ers. The slew of injuries has left fans frustrated, but coach Dwane Casey has said the team is being patient with Cunningham’s recovery, not trying to rush him back for a preseason game, with so much at stake in the regular season.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit News

'I liked our disposition': Shorthanded Pistons show fight in preseason loss to Knicks

After the Pistons’ 35-point loss in Monday’s exhibition matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, there were plenty of causes for concern. Coach Dwane Casey wasn’t happy with the rebounding, turnovers, fouls and overall effort the team showed. Against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, the Pistons showed some moxie, playing without...
Detroit Bad Boys

Frank Jackson is here to chew bubble gum and shoot 3s, and he’s all out of bubble gum

Frank Jackson is Wayne Ellington but 10 years younger. He’s the modern Microwave. He’s the new Langston Galloway. A born bucket getter. In layman’s term’s, he’s a modern-day 3-point specialist, and that might make him the most valuable bench piece on the Detroit Pistons’ young roster. He came here to...
theknickswall

Knicks Return to MSG to Face Pistons in Next Preseason Game

The Knicks come back home looking for their third straight preseason victory against the Pistons. The New York Knicks (2-0) have had a pulverizing preseason thus far, outscoring their opponents by 39 points through just two games. They took the Indiana Pacers down at a score of 125-104 last Tuesday and beat the Washington Wizards 117-99 on Saturday in their lone away contest of the preseason.
Detroit News

Rebounding margins giving Pistons early cause for concern in preseason

The numbers tell an ugly story. Rebounding is becoming one of the biggest concerns for the Pistons in the preseason. Getting on the boards definitely is not as big an issue as the myriad injuries the Pistons are facing — with three projected starters missing Wednesday’s third preseason game against the New York Knicks — but it’s certainly a number worth noting.
