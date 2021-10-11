CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Minor ocean overwash will be possible on Highway 12 at high tide (around 1 PM). Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 6.0 2.3 1.8 4-5 Moderate 13/01 AM 5.1 1.4 2.1 4 None 13/02 PM 5.6 1.9 1.6 4 Minor 14/03 AM 4.6 0.9 1.5 4 None 14/04 PM 5.3 1.6 1.5 3 None

