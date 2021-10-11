CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 12:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one-quarter, and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy blowing dust in some areas could make travel difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use caution if you must drive.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning tonight, sub-freezing temperatures generally between 28 and 32 degrees. For the Frost Advisory this morning, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Sherman, Dawson and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Saturday morning. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Sherman, Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest in the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Simi Hills, and Porter Ranch. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Frayser, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, White Station, Parkway Village, Raleigh and Elmore Park.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
San Bernardino County, CA
Lucerne, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskogee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Muskogee County in east central Oklahoma Northern Okmulgee County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 332 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Broken Arrow... Okmulgee Bixby... Coweta Haskell... Beggs Porter... Bald Hill Stonebluff... Preston Liberty... Redbird Hectorville... Leonard
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okmulgee, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Sherman, Valley by NWS

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Fillmore, Nuckolls, Polk, Thayer, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Fillmore; Nuckolls; Polk; Thayer; York FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell Counties. In Nebraska, Polk, York, Fillmore, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Rooks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Rooks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell Counties. In Nebraska, Polk, York, Fillmore, Nuckolls and Thayer Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Covington; Forrest; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Saturday. The strongest winds are expected to occur this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along Interstate 80 near Arlington.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Republic; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Cloud and Clay Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hughes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hughes County through 400 AM CDT At 312 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Weleetka to near Yeager to 4 miles southwest of Holdenville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Holdenville, Wetumka, Dustin, Lamar, Horntown, Yeager and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-16 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. Winds will be strongest from Oxnard to the Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101, the Pacific Coast Highway, and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 02:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Utah and southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
EMERY COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Dodge, Jefferson, Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Dodge; Jefferson; Knox; Pierce; Saline; Seward; Washington FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 06:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When traveling, slow down and be prepared for sudden drop in visibility due to the fog. Maintain extra distance between you and the vehicle and ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dense fog reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile. * WHERE...For the southern Plateau, southeast Tennessee and Cherokee and Clay counties of southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low visibility.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC

