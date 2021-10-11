Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Sherman; Valley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning tonight, sub-freezing temperatures generally between 28 and 32 degrees. For the Frost Advisory this morning, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Valley, Sherman, Dawson and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Saturday morning. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO