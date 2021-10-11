Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 12:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one-quarter, and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy blowing dust in some areas could make travel difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use caution if you must drive.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0