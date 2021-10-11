Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 mph. Locally 60 mph near the I-8 in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds late afternoon and early evening. Blowing dust may limit visibility at times.alerts.weather.gov
