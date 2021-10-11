Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County Inland Areas, and San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
