Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds becoming north to northwest by late afternoon 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest northerly winds below the Cajon Pass and along the foothills this evening.alerts.weather.gov
