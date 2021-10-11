CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 0.9 1 Minor 13/01 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.2 1 None 13/02 PM 5.0 -0.8 0.9 1 Minor 14/03 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.2 1 None 14/04 PM 5.0 -0.8 1.1 1 Minor

