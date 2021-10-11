Predators ready to reap benefits of a more well-rounded Eeli Tolvanen
Eeli Tolvanen didn’t get on the scoresheet once during any of the Nashville Predators’ six preseason games, and head coach John Hynes is perfectly fine with that. It wasn’t that Tolvanen, known for his deadly wrist shot and power play prowess, had lost his scoring touch. No, it appears that the 22-year-old was refining another part of his game – his defense — and continuing his development into the well-rounded forward the Predators need him to be.www.williamsonhomepage.com
