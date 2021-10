When Peloton dropped an Instagram teaser for the second season of their Dance Cardio classes on Tuesday, fans quickly picked up on the fact that the clip was soundtracked to Usher's 2010 single, "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love." But the global megastar and eight-time Grammy winner didn't just lend his track to the brand — he made a full-on cameo (the first of its kind by a musical artist in Peloton history, BTW) in a routine led by beloved instructors Emma Lovewell and Ally Love. Starting Thursday, Peloton's 5.9 million members can catch that class and six others — all of which that blend fitness, choreography, and music — on-demand via the Peloton app (Buy It, $13 per month, onepeloton.com).

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO