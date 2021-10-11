CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Celebrates Son Adonis’ 4th Birthday

By Autumn Hawkins
Cover picture for the articleDrake celebrated his son Adonis’ 4th birthday on Sunday by sharing sweet photos of the two. The Toronto rapper shared two snapshots of Adonis’ 4th birthday party. In one image posted to the rapper’s Instagram they posed in front of a racecar track-themed backdrop as Drake captions the picture,”💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID.”

