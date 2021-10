Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Nashville Predators. Pitlick, 24 (4/2/97), tallied two assists in 10 games with Nashville last season and recorded 10 points (8-2=10) in eight games with the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League (AHL). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward collected 36 points (20-16=36), 40 penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-8 rating in 63 games with Milwaukee in 2019-20. He ranked T-1st among AHL rookies in power-play goals (10), fifth in goals and T-10th in scoring. Pitlick made his NHL debut with the Predators at Minnesota on March 25, 2019. He owns two assists in 11 career NHL games.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO