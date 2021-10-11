CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Will Break Your Neck': Man's Tirade on Plane Caught on Video Viewed More Than 3M Times

By Alexandra Schonfeld
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The man was apparently told multiple times to hang up his phone as well as wear his mask properly.

DAMF
3d ago

If book a flight, you know the rules. Now that airlines are going to share info, you will never fly again. Enjoy driving, hope irs worth bring an a**.

The Independent

Passenger who refused to wear mask pulled from plane after ‘threatening to break someone’s neck’

An unruly passenger was allegedly kicked off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after he threatened to break someone’s neck for being asked to continue wearing a face mask and switch off his phone.A series of viral TikTok videos, first posted on Thursday but widely reported only recently, show the man screaming at flight attendants and threatening to find out their personal details.The videos were posted by Alexander Clark, another passenger on the flight. The first video has been viewed over four million times.The videos show the unidentified man wearing a green cap removing his face mask while yelling:...
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

Passenger’s epic meltdown over mask mandate: ‘I’ll break your neck!’

The skies were not so friendly that day. A belligerent passenger was hauled off a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles after threatening his fellow flyers with bodily harm when told to don his COVID-19 mask. Footage of the shocking incident was posted on TikTok last Thursday — but went viral this week, racking up more than 4 million views as of Tuesday morning.
LIFESTYLE
985theriver.com

Man threatens to break a persons neck on an airplane.

Why? Why do people do this? Rules. If you don’t like them, you’re free to drive. Or take a boat. Or hire a private plane. OR…..just follow the damn rules! I follow rules I don’t like ALL the time! It’s part of living in a freaking society!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

