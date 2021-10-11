CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble Rodeo & BBQ Cook-Off Registration

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumble Rodeo & BBQ Cook-off will be here before we know it!. The BBQ Cook-off is January 28th & 29th. The Rodeo is February 4th & 5th.

fayettecountyrecord.com

LL Cookers Win Grand Champion at Winchester Cook Off

The Winchester BBQ Cook Off was held this past weekend with a large crowd of pit masters. First Place Bloody Mary’s-All Sauced Up; First Place Beans-Safety Third; First Place Open-Saucy Racks; First Place Chicken-All Sauced Up; First Place Ribs-LLCookers; and First Place Brisket-Rodea BBQ Cookers. LL Cookers, Lloyd Moreland and Loren Bertsch, walked away with the Grand Champion Award. BBQ Pork…
WINCHESTER, TX
crestviewbulletin.com

HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off returns Nov. 13

DESTIN — Calling Destin’s best amateur barbecue chefs. The fourth annual HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church. Barbecue tastings, live music, good food and great fun will be available.. Establish your team of two...
DESTIN, FL
abc7amarillo.com

New host site for BBQ Cook-Off

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The biggest networking event for the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will feature a new host site. The 25th Almost Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-Off , scheduled for Thursday night, is moving to the Tri-State Fairgrounds, next to the Amarillo National Center. “We couldn’t take convenience...
AMARILLO, TX
Southside Times

Perry Township Kiwanis postpones sixth annual chili cook-off

The Perry Township Kiwanis has decided to again postpone its sixth annual Chili Cook-off due to COVID-19 concerns. Co-president and event leader Scott Splichal explained that the Building Use Group of Friedens United Church of Christ, where the event was slated to be held, said concerns related to the virus, crowds and social distancing made it necessary to suggest that alternatives be explored.
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Clendenin hosts Chili'n on the Elk chili cook-off festival

Clendenin hosted its first Chili’n on the Elk chili cook-off, craft beer and wine festival on Saturday. Crowds gathered to taste chili from cooks near and far vying for the title of Elk River Chili Champion. A wine and craft beer festival featuring beverages from brewers and vendors across the state immediately followed the chili contest.
CLENDENIN, WV
wrul.com

Tie Atop Chili Cook Off at Kiwanis Corn Day

Taster’s couldn’t decide a definitive top chili at this year’s Corn Day Chili Cook Off. Well over a hundred folks turned in their choice as judges of this year’s contest. Once in peril of potentially being cancelled due to low turnout, the contest this year ended up with 9 teams vying for bragging rights and cash prizes. Zach Hamblin and the Carmi Elks finished with the exact same number of votes as the best recipe. They split the Taster’s Choice voted on by individuals and received the $100 prize as best in that category. Hamblin was also awarded most team spirit determined by how well competitors decorate and dress as well as their enthusiasm.
ecrecord.com

Linton Chamber of Commerce’s Chili Cook-off will be held Oct. 9

After having the event cancelled last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Linton Chamber of Commerce will resume its annual Chili Cook-off this year. The 21st Annual event will kick off National Chili Month and the opening day of North Dakota’s pheasant hunting season on Saturday (Oct. 9), in the parking lot of Lisa K. McCrory, CPA at […]
LINTON, ND
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Wrightwood will host chili cook-off and Jeep rally

Wrightwood’s annual Chili Cook-Off and salsa-tasting event will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Wrightwood Community Building and parking lot, 1275 Highway 2, Wrightwood. The event includes sampling chili and salsa, a jalapeño-eating contest, a team cornhole tournament, music, a beer garden and a 50/50 drawing, according...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
advocatemag.com

Fraternal Order of Eagles to host second-annual chicken and dumplings cook off

The Dallas chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is set to host the second-annual chicken and dumpling cook off to benefit a local nonprofit. The fundraiser will benefit Foundation 45, a nonprofit that provides mental health services to neighbors, particularly artists. Stephanie Gray, a member of the FOE group,...
wflx.com

74th annual Indiantown Rodeo kicks off

The 74th annual Indiantown Rodeo kicks off Friday at Timer Powers Park. The event will include tie-down roping, steer wrestling, steer roping and bull riding. There will be a dozen rodeo-themed, kid-friendly activities. Gates open at 5 p.m. today and Saturday. Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the...
INDIANTOWN, FL
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
vermontjournal.com

Ludlow Rotary Club hosts 30th Annual Chili Cook-Off

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 30th Annual Chili Cook-off Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cook-off will be located at the traffic light on Depot Street. Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund to enable the LRC to continue its programs of local support. Admission fee includes chili, bread, ice cream, and cider.
LUDLOW, VT
The Cincinnati Post

Authentic German cuisine, not chili cook-off, on menu at Donauschwaben Society

This weekend is the "most authentic" German Oktoberfest in the region at Donauschwaben in Colerain.Donauschwaben Society. The Donauschwaben Society of Cincinnati is not breaking from their traditional authentic German cuisine and hosting a "chili cook-off" this year despite a false advertising campaign by candidate for Colerain trustee, Kathy Ulrich. Ulrich has been advertising a "Donauchwaben - Chili Cook Off" for almost a month. There is no such thing. Ulrich, a very well-connected, political protege, is hosting a fundraiser using the Donauchwaben name to rake in a $25 per person campaign donation, then feeding her guests before "walking over" to the Donauchwaben's annual fundraiser. Bellies full and prelubed for the event, seems a bit rude and is certainly counter-productive for the event organizers. It has also caused great confusion for the normal event-goers, seeing social media posts suggesting there is a $25 entry fee this year.
CINCINNATI, OH
harrisondaily.com

Rodeo Scene

Camilla Colclasure (age 9) of Harrison, the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Little Wrangler Princess, carries the American Flag at the start of the Harrison Round-up Club’s IPRA Rodeo event held Thursday night. The IPRA Rodeo will be held again Friday. and Saturday nights beginning at 7:00 PM for the Mutton Bustin contest, the Equity Bank’s Childrens "Stick-Horse Grand Entry", and then the honoring of the American Flag. The IPRA Rodeo is held at the Rodeo Arena at the Northwest Arkansas District Fairgrounds. A tent is set up by NARMC outside of the arena if you would like a COVID 19 vaccine shot.
HARRISON, AR
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Chili cook off to benefit Humane Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley

BELPRE — The Station Lounge and Grill will hold it’s annual chili cook off and cornhole tournament 2 p.m. Oct. 17 to benefit the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. Chili must be entered by 1:45 p.m. for judging at 2 p.m. Bring a donation of Purina Dog/Cat/Kitten food or pay $10 for all you can eat chili. Cornhole begins at 1:30 p.m. Entry fee $10. A live auction will begin at 4 p.m. with a 50/50 drawing after the auction.
BELPRE, OH
Sheridan Press

Dayton School Benefit Club annual chili cook-off Oct. 9

DAYTON — The Dayton School Benefit Club will host its seventh annual chili cook-off and dance Oct. 9 from 5-10 p.m. The event is family friendly and is the annual fundraiser for maintenance of the historic community hall. All are encouraged to eat, vote on their favorite and dance to music from Cruisin’.
DAYTON, WY

