CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Four-star forward pushes Vandy to No. 12 class in NCAA

By Michael Gallagher
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse is putting together quite a 2022 recruiting class. Stackhouse landed another big piece of the Commodores’ future on Sunday when four-star forward Colin Smith of Chandler, Arizona, committed to Vanderbilt. He chose the program over offers from, among others, Auburn, Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas, Mississippi State, SMU, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanderbilt Hustler

Recruiting: Vanderbilt lands third four-star recruit in 2022 class, Colin Smith

After landing his first pair of four-star recruits back in April, 2021, head coach Jerry Stackhouse has cemented his 2022 class as one of the best in the country thanks to the verbal commitment of forward Colin Smith. The 6’8″ forward from Compass Prep (AZ), committed to Vanderbilt via a post on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Stackhouse
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young gets message from Nick Saban before Alabama's game against Florida

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.
ALABAMA STATE
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodores#Auburn Baylor#Smu#Texas Tech#Dores#Sec
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban’s comments about Alabama raise eyebrows

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into last weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation and a clear favorite to run the table and compete for yet another national title. And then Texas A&M kicker Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to complete a shocking upset.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 7

Last week was supposed to be an average week in college football with a couple of big games. Luckily, rarely anything goes according to plan. Two wild games at the same time — one of which was on last week’s upset alert — concluded with thrilling finishes. Two top-10 teams lost to unranked opponents, including the No. 1 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy