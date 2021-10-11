Four-star forward pushes Vandy to No. 12 class in NCAA

The college football world keeps waiting for Bryce Young to look like a first-year starter. There has been no evidence of that happening anytime soon. The Alabama quarterback has been dominant in the Crimson Tide’s first 2-lopsided wins against Miami and Mercer by a combined score of 92-27. Young has looked explosive in those games but also very mature, which has been what stands out the most. Young doesn’t force passes or flee from the pocket too early. It’s as if he’s been a starter all along.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO