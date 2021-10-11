Four-star forward pushes Vandy to No. 12 class in NCAA
Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse is putting together quite a 2022 recruiting class. Stackhouse landed another big piece of the Commodores’ future on Sunday when four-star forward Colin Smith of Chandler, Arizona, committed to Vanderbilt. He chose the program over offers from, among others, Auburn, Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas, Mississippi State, SMU, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas and Texas Tech.www.williamsonhomepage.com
Comments / 0