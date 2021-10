ASHEBORO, N.C. — She has always been an artist but now she takes art to a whole new level. Laura Ashley is a speed painter or what is sometimes called a performance painter. "I was always the kid with a marker in her hand or a coloring book. I was also the kid everyone came to in elementary school when they needed a poster or a banner drawn. It has always been a part of my life," said Ashley, "I can't imagine my world without art."

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO