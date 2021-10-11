September a mixed bag for home prices in NoCo, Boulder Valley
LOVELAND — Median home prices were all over the place in September, as some markets in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado hit 2021 highs and others dipped.Boulder, as has become customary, was the region’s most-expensive residential real estate market as median prices remain above the million-dollar mark, according to data compiled by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, the Loveland-based multiple listing service for the region.bizwest.com
