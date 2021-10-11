CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunting New Trailer for Edgar Wright's Horror Movie LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

By Joey Paur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got another trailer here for you to watch for Edgar Wright’s wild-looking supernatural psychological horror thriller Last Night in Soho. The movie looks like it tells a haunting and fascinating story about a young girl “who is passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

