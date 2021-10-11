CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out 'a few weeks' with MCL sprain

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs got some good news regarding the knee injury suffered by starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Buffalo Bills.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Adam Teicher) and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Nick Shook), Edwards-Helaire is set to miss only "a few weeks" with the MCL sprain he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's defeat that dropped the Chiefs to 2-3 on the season.

Per ESPN stats, Edwards-Helaire leads Kansas City with 304 rushing yards on 65 carries. He hasn't yet scored a rushing touchdown but has found the end zone twice on receptions.

Backup Darrel Williams replaced Edwards-Helaire against Buffalo and seemingly is on track to become the club's temporary RB1. Williams has rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and has notched seven receptions for 45 yards on the campaign. The Chiefs also have Jerick McKinnon on the roster, but he has only tallied one carry for two yards and three receptions for 27 yards.

The Chiefs are at the 2-3 Washington Football Team this coming Sunday.

