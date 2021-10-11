Urban Meyer Shares Ridiculous Goal For Jaguars Offense

Urban Meyer is currently on thin ice when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team is down bad right now as they are 0-5 to start the season, and it doesn't help that Meyer is in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Meyer took over the spotlight just last week as he was caught on camera flirting with young women who aren't his wife. It became a whole scandal in the news that reportedly had his team looking at him as a laughing stock.