A new Hawkeye trailer dropped today and featured more of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) having arrow-filled, holiday adventures in New York City. When the first trailer was released last month, some fans noticed that one important figure was missing: Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton. Laura, along with the rest of Clint's family, were blipped back at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but her absence in the first trailer and Clint's sudden appearance in New York had some folks speculating a break-up (after all, Clint did some unforgivable things during those five years they were gone). However, today's new trailer featured the return of Cardellini!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO