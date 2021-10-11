CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Munsters: Rob Zombie Reveals First Look at Recreated Munsters House Set

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Zombie welcomes boils and ghouls back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane with a new look at the frightful family home of The Munsters. The musician-filmmaker on Monday revealed a black-and-white look at the recreated Munsters Mansion on the Hungary set of the Peacock reboot movie, written and directed by Zombie for Universal Pictures and its direct-to-video arm Universal 1440 Entertainment. Revealing construction updates on Instagram over the summer, Zombie said the replica set was designed to be "exact" and the "most perfect Munsters house since 1964," when the monster family sitcom aired on CBS.

ComicBook

The Halloween Sequel Scene That Drives Jamie Lee Curtis Crazy: "It Makes No Freaking Sense"

On the eve of 2018's Halloween sequel Halloween Kills (now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock), franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis recalls the original sequel scene that drives her "crazy" because it "makes no freaking sense." In the first slasher sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 franchise starter, director Rick Rosenthal's 1981 Halloween II, masked madman Michael Myers (Dick Warlock) continues his killing spree at the hospital where sister Laurie Strode (Curtis) recovers on Halloween night. An injured and nightgown-clad Laurie claws and crawls for help just as the Shape-hunting Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) reaches the hospital parking lot, meekly calling out before finally mustering enough strength to scream too late: "Help me!"
MOVIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Scott Disick is apparently 'dating again' after 'unexpected' split from Amelia Hamlin

It's been a busy couple of months for Scott Disick. In August, his shady DMs about ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were leaked, and just a few days later, he split from his girlfriend of almost a year, Amelia Hamlin. But it seems he's been able to put all that drama behind him, and is reportedly back on the dating scene just a month after his relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES

