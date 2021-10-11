The Munsters: Rob Zombie Reveals First Look at Recreated Munsters House Set
Rob Zombie welcomes boils and ghouls back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane with a new look at the frightful family home of The Munsters. The musician-filmmaker on Monday revealed a black-and-white look at the recreated Munsters Mansion on the Hungary set of the Peacock reboot movie, written and directed by Zombie for Universal Pictures and its direct-to-video arm Universal 1440 Entertainment. Revealing construction updates on Instagram over the summer, Zombie said the replica set was designed to be "exact" and the "most perfect Munsters house since 1964," when the monster family sitcom aired on CBS.comicbook.com
Comments / 0