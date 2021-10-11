Florida firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside Tesla

Firefighters in Estero, Fla., responded to Hertz Headquarters to rescue a kitten trapped inside the inner workings of a Tesla parked in the business' garage. Photo by Estero Fire Rescue/Facebook

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a kitten that crawled up into the inner workings of a Tesla and became stuck.

Estero Fire Rescue said a crew was dispatched to Hertz Headquarters in Estero when a kitten was found trapped inside a Tesla parked in the business' garage.

The crew partially disassembled the electric vehicle to reach the spot where the feline was stranded.

Firefighters said the kitten was not injured and multiple workers at Hertz expressed an interest in adopting the cat.