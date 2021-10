We’re feeling warm and muggy out today with a mix of sun and clouds in the skies. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the middle 80s, but could actually feel closer to 90 degrees considering our high humidity levels. There is a chance that some of us could see a few pop-up downpours later this afternoon and into the evening hours as a cold front drops into the area from the NW. Chances for any showers will come to an end as we head off to bed with temperatures a bit cooler in tomorrow morning the middle 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO