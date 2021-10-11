CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

State Treasurer’s Office Returns $1 Million in Unclaimed Property During September

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nBwt_0cNz3Xf600

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $1 million to individuals, businesses and other groups during the month of September.

“We had a strong month of returns in September and expect to continue that momentum in October as we raise awareness of available unclaimed property through our newspaper insert and digital marketing campaigns,” Treasurer Moore said.

The Unclaimed Property Division paid a total of 1,462 claims during September, totaling $1,037,765. Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

The strong month of returns came ahead of the publication of the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Bulletin, which will begin running in state newspapers on Oct. 14.

The Unclaimed Property Bulletin is a partial listing of roughly 14,000 of the more recent properties reported to the State Treasurer’s Office. While it contains several thousand listings, it is only a fraction of the nearly 3 million total listings of unclaimed property currently being held by the Treasurer’s Office.

“We want people to know that even if you don’t see your name listed in this newspaper bulletin, it doesn’t mean you don’t have unclaimed property out there in your name,” Treasurer Moore said. “That’s why we encourage everyone to visit our website – www.wvtreasury.com – and click on the ‘search’ button right there on the homepage to scour our entire database for property that might be in your name.”

The newspaper bulletin distribution will be staggered across the various newspapers throughout the state over a period of three weeks. The first group of newspapers will run the bulletins the week following Oct. 14, with the rest of the bulletins to be published the weeks of Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.

What is Unclaimed Property?

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. (While the title includes the word “property,” it does not however include real estate.)

West Virginia’s unclaimed property laws protect the public by ensuring money and property owed to them is returned to them, rather than remaining permanently with financial institutions, business associations, governments and other entities. The Treasurer seeks to reunite the unclaimed property, including uncashed paychecks, stocks, or safe deposit box contents, with its owner.

Nationwide, nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every 10 – are estimated to have unclaimed property available for them to claim.

How Can I Find Unclaimed Property in My Name?

West Virginians searching for lost financial assets can go to www.wvtreasury.com, then click on the large Unclaimed Property “Search” button to the right of the page under the heading, “Are We Holding Your Money?” In addition to finding property, the www.wvtreasury.com website will also help you track a claim.

A demonstration of how to use the Unclaimed Property search site is available on the Treasury’s YouTube page, at:https://youtu.be/K09yQ7YNKlE.

To search for lost financial assets outside West Virginia, visit www.FindMyFunds.com or www.MissingMoney.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

September a big month for West Virginia unclaimed property

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — September was a big month of unclaimed property in the state of West Virginia. State Treasurer Riley Moore said the unclaimed property division returned more than $1 million last month. Unclaimed property could include forgotten bank accounts or unused rebate cards. Moore said his office is really...
POLITICS
wfxg.com

SC Trasurer looking for Aiken County residents with unclaimed property

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. - South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis may be looking for you. That’s because his office has more than $11 million in unclaimed funds that belongs to people living in Aiken County. Millions of dollars are transferred to the program every year by companies that cannot locate the owners.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
kgns.tv

County treasurer helping you claim your property

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One in four Texans has unclaimed money from forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, security deposits, commission checks and/or utility refunds. To date, Webb County residents have a little over $40,000,0000.00 in state unclaimed property. So how can you check to see if you have cash waiting...
LAREDO, TX
okcfox.com

OK's Gross Receipts at record high, State Treasurer says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced today that Oklahoma's Gross Receipts hit a record high as collections from the past 12 months topped $14.5 billion. Gross receipts for the month also set a record high, reaching $1.38 billion, which exceeded results from September of last year by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
nc.gov

Office of the State Controller Releases September 2021 Financial Report

For Fiscal Year 2022, when compared to the prior year through September 30, North Carolina experienced an increase in General Fund receipts which includes tax and non-tax receipts. Tax revenues increased by $143.1 million or 2.1 percent, and non-tax revenues decreased by $121.8 million, or 52.1 percent as compared to the previous year.
POLITICS
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: $1400 for Seniors Gets Strong Push, September Child Tax Credit Delayed

The call for a fourth stimulus check continues for many desperate Americans. The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League even recently reported that seniors have skipped meals and essential medication due to steeper costs of living. On the other hand, IRS also updated about the delays in the delivery of the September Child Tax Credit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Real Estate#State Treasurer#Treasurer#The Treasurer S Office
republicmonews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Eligible Americans To Receive New Form Of Payments In October

Despite the fact that the fourth pandemic stimulus check is likely to be off the chart for approval and distribution any time soon, Americans who are struggling with their financial burden amid the surge of Delta variant cases and unemployment may still be in touch with other benefits and manage debts to replace the aid that has been lost. In October, a limited number of Americans will receive some form of stimulus money.
INCOME TAX
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 outbreak shuts down Floyd County Treasurer’s office

An outbreak of COVID-19 has closed the Floyd County Treasurer’s office until Oct. 25, Treasurer Missy Keith told us today via Facebook Private messaging. The reason. All three of the staff, including Keith, have tested positive for the virus. Keith writes:. Please share this for me. Unfortunately all three of...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
The Baltimore Sun

A Baltimore family’s property taxes more than doubled, but delays in recording home purchases left them in the dark

Travola Foster and her fiance searched for months for their first home, a difficult enough task even without a pandemic and competitive housing market. They were outbid a couple of times and nearly gave up. But then, Foster got an alert about a home in Ashburton, close to where she works and spacious enough for her household of five. She quickly arranged to see it, and soon her real estate ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News-Herald.com

Lake County treasurer working to refund tax overpayments to property owners

The Lake County commissioners, along with county Treasurer Michael Zuren, on Sept. 30 announced a renewed effort to return surplus taxpayer funds to property owners. The Treasurer’s Office, per Ohio Revised Code, is responsible for a surplus overage account. The fund is an accumulation of overages of tax payments through...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
murfreesborovoice.com

Rutherford Property Assessor’s Office recognized by Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers

Rutherford County Assessor of Property Rob Mitchell was presented the 2021 Three Star Certification in spring 2021 before the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) at the Regional Assessor’s Meeting at Montgomery Bell Park, according to a press release. “We are fortunate to have such a strong and dedicated team...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
kernvalleysun.com

Kern County treasurer: Secured property tax bills mailed

Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman announced the recent mailing of approximately 403,000 real property tax bills totaling more than $1.36 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022. According to a press release, these bills represent taxes levied by Kern County, schools and other taxing agencies within Kern County...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Sylva Herald

State treasurer speaks at WCU

North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell paid a visit to Western Carolina University last Thursday to speak with students about the roles of the state treasury. Folwell, a Republican, was elected to the treasury position in 2016 and re-elected for his second term in 2020. Before taking on the role, Folwell served in the N.C. House of Representatives for the 74th district, which includes Forsyth County, from 2005 to 2013. He also served as the Speaker Pro Tempore of the N.C. House of Representatives from 2011-13.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy