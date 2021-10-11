CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, WV

BridgeValley Community and Technical College to host Open House at both the South Charleston and Montgomery campuses

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
(LOOTPRESS) – BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) is hosting Open Houses at two of its campuses, inviting prospective students and their families to learn more about the institution and its various educational opportunities.

On Monday, November 15, from 5-7 p.m., guests are invited to visit the South Charleston Campus for its Open House. BVCTC representatives will hold a general information session from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by an opportunity to explore academic programs and student services from 5:30-7 p.m. The South Charleston Campus is located at 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston.

On Wednesday, November 17, from 5-7 p.m., the Montgomery Campus will hold its Open House. College representatives will host a general information session from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by the opportunity to explore academic programs and student services from 5:30-7 p.m. BVCTC’s Montgomery Campus is located at 619 2nd Avenue in Montgomery.

Academic and financial aid counselors will be on-site to help future students apply for funding opportunities to pay for college and assist with applications and enrollment at BVCTC. College representatives will be available to answer any questions about specific programs at the college as well.

For more information about the Open House, visit https://www.bridgevalley.edu/open-house or email admissions@bridgevalley.edu.

