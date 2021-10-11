CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapmanville, WV

Ernest Oscar Boling

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xc7XL_0cNz3SFT00

Ernest Oscar Boling, 74, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on October 9, 2021 at Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, WV.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lacey Ernest & Martha Ann Jarrell and William Oscar and Verona Josephine Boling, one brother, Eugene Boling and his in-laws, Delmar and Juanita Pennington.

Oscar enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and spending time with his grandchildren and other family. He always said he was the luckiest man in the world to have a mother and baby sister that loved him more than anything and take care of him.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Lisa Saddler and Brooke Buckner; three sons, Ernie Boling, David Boling and Jeff Boling; five sisters, Donna (Vernon) Bender, Clara (Clarence) Bender, Sharon (Paul) Pritchard, Mary (Kenny) Williamson and Rhonda Boling; two brothers, Butch Boling and John (Tami) Boling; and three grandchildren, Aubree Boling, Abby Saddler and Riley Saddler.

Mask are required to attend Oscar’s services.

Services will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home with David Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at the Jarrell Family Cemetery, North Fork Road, Chapmanville, WV.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be David Boling, Jeff Boling, Aaron Sparks, Jason Sparks, Ronnie Sparks, Mark Summerville, Jerry Bender and Travis Ward.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapmanville, WV
City
Sharon, WV
Chapmanville, WV
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Travis Ward
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy