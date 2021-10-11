Ernest Oscar Boling, 74, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on October 9, 2021 at Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, WV.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lacey Ernest & Martha Ann Jarrell and William Oscar and Verona Josephine Boling, one brother, Eugene Boling and his in-laws, Delmar and Juanita Pennington.

Oscar enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and spending time with his grandchildren and other family. He always said he was the luckiest man in the world to have a mother and baby sister that loved him more than anything and take care of him.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Lisa Saddler and Brooke Buckner; three sons, Ernie Boling, David Boling and Jeff Boling; five sisters, Donna (Vernon) Bender, Clara (Clarence) Bender, Sharon (Paul) Pritchard, Mary (Kenny) Williamson and Rhonda Boling; two brothers, Butch Boling and John (Tami) Boling; and three grandchildren, Aubree Boling, Abby Saddler and Riley Saddler.

Mask are required to attend Oscar’s services.

Services will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home with David Sperry officiating. Burial will follow at the Jarrell Family Cemetery, North Fork Road, Chapmanville, WV.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be David Boling, Jeff Boling, Aaron Sparks, Jason Sparks, Ronnie Sparks, Mark Summerville, Jerry Bender and Travis Ward.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.