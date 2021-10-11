CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Freeze is Coming, Prepare Your Gardens Now

By Sarah J
 4 days ago
This is the second freeze warning I have seen for the Yakima Valley and beyond, still not waking up to frozen car windows, but I know it's on the way. Our first snow in the mountains took place this weekend and if you're curious when we're having our first in town CLICK HERE.

Mega 99.3

Love to Garden? Fall Garden Webinar Coming Up

Each year the city of Yakima conducts a fall garden workshop. It's happening again this year but the Fall 2021 Heritage Garden workshop on Saturday, November 6th will be on zoom because of concerns about the current pandemic. GARDENING IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF LIFE IN YAKIMA. Gardening is vitally...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

New Yakima Drive-In Theater Only Available to People Ages 18 & Up

It's about time somebody local rounded up a drive-in movie experience back in Yakima! The last time Yakima had a drive-in theater was before I ever arrived in Washington state (I moved to Yakima Valley in 2002). From what I've been told, the drive-in on Fruitvale Blvd in West Valley, owned by James R, Bonholzer, closed down in 1985.
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

The 7 Best Vegan Candies to Buy This Halloween

It's October and as the days get shorter and the leaves start to turn, there are some things we look forward to this season, like wearing our favorite sweaters, and having an excuse to eat as much candy as we like. Halloween! Every year brings a new sense of healthy mischief and the potential for fun. Whether you're eating plant-based, vegan, or just avoiding dairy, you can still enjoy candies that are satisfying! Here’s our pick of the best vegan Halloween treats.
FOOD & DRINKS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3

Cute Halloween Costumes For Your Pets

I truly envy those who can dress their cats and dogs up in little Halloween costumes. My cats are not cooperative and my dog acts like she's being absolutely tortured. Enjoy your charmed life full of dogs dressed up like cowboys and cats dressed like pizza. You are truly living the dream, so I've put together a list of super cute costumes to add to your pet's ever-expanding Halloween wardrobe!
PETS
Mega 99.3

If You See Teal Pumpkins on a Halloween Doorstep, It Likely Means This

If you take the kids Trick or Treating this year, you're likely going to run into a home with a teal pumpkin on a doorstep. The Halloween season means there is an abundance of candy, spooky decorations, and giddy people wondering what their costume will be this year, but some kids just don't want any candy. Some are allergic. It is becoming normal to see a teal pumpkin resting on neighbors' doorsteps, but do you really know what that teal pumpkin means?
CELEBRATIONS
Mega 99.3

The Top Ten Halloween Candy in Yakima Valley

Believe it or not, Halloween is a lot of people's favorite holiday, they wait all year long to decorate, plan parties, watch scary movies even hand out candy. If you ask an adult what their favorite thing is about Halloween, you'll probably get an answer like "The costumes!" or "The scary movies!"
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Plastic Bag Ban? Here’s Some Alternate Replacements For Your Stuff Carrier!

So now that the plastic bag ban is in full effect, you may have noticed an additional fee if you choose to get one as your groceries are being bagged up. Many see it as just another type of tax to go into the government's pockets. I personally, don't disagree with that. If all that money was publicly thrown back into helping out the environment, I'd feel a little less annoyed about the whole thing. Some have even done the compare and contrast over which is worse for the environment, plastic or reusable bags. Science is still learning more and more about the plastic break down everyday, so we may never get definitive proof. Some have even found that the new bags, aren't so bag, and this isn't even a big deal!
ENVIRONMENT
Mega 99.3

Last Day to Seize Incredible Deals Yakima!

Raise your hand if you love shopping? What about finding things you already buy for 50% off? I know we haven't even reached Halloween BUT there is no time like the present to start buying presents, for Christmas or birthdays, anniversaries and just to say, you rock! They'll never know you seized a deal! It's a win, win for all involved.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima At Her Best! Operation Harvest Helps Feed Thousands!

One of my best memories growing up is the time of year from Halloween to New Year's Day and all the family gatherings and the fabulous food. Fabulous food, we all came to expect it and it was always there, hot, fragrant, and delicious. Although it took mom or grandma or both several hours to prepare, we just took it for granted. (I miss it today!)
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima’s First Snow Fall: When Can We Expect the Flakes?

You can already feel a touch of crisp in the air but have no fear, plenty of time for us all to get prepared for 2021's snowfall. It's not a bad idea to get ahead and buy your deicer and even begin collecting your emergency items for your trunk. Along with your reusable shopping bags. I totally forgot when I ran to the store yesterday and they still haven't fully enacted the .08 charge per single-use plastic or paper bags, but it's coming people.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Smaller Crowds But Bigger Sales at This Year’s Fair

Despite the many challenges and COVID-19 state ordered mandates officials at the Central Washington State Fair say the fair was a big success even seeing record breaking sales numbers for the carnival and food. ATTENDANCE WAS DOWN 25% FROM 2019. So even though attendance was down 25% from the 2019...
POLITICS
Mega 99.3

NATIONAL PLUS SIZE APPRECIATION DAY

You know, when I saw that today (October 6th) is National Plus Size Appreciation Day, I was torn (I could make a split seam joke here, but I won't). First of all, I'm a big guy. Okay, I won't pad the truth, I need no padding, I have my own naturally built in padding. I'm a fat guy. I put Santa to shame with how jolly I am. I've been overweight, or as it's referred to now, "plus sized", for all my life. So I've gone through the ups and downs with weight loss, diets, depression, acceptance, happiness, determination, depression. So, I have been on an emotional roller (since it's rare that I get to ride a real one) for a good chunk (pun intended) of my life. So part of me is thrilled that there is a day to favor the fluffy. On the other hand, self positivity is good and all, but the extra weight is not good for you, and steps should be taken to lose some.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mega 99.3

Homespun Crafters Bazaar Coming to Yakima October 30

The people who put on the awesome flea market earlier this year are doing another fun event and all for a great cause. The Homespun Crafters Bazaar will feature local artisans and their art for sale. Homemade items, hand crafted products - it'll be fun to just stroll through to see what everyone has to offer. Great time to browse and maybe get some early Christmas shopping done.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Signs Your Cat is Saying “I Love You” (Gallery)

Never did I ever think I would fall so deeply in love with my kitty cat Winifred Luna Johnson! I grew up with dogs and the only real experience I had with cats wasn't until later in life through my Dad. He'd adopted a Siamese cat from his sister that...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

What’s a Healthy Meal Used to Lose Weight?

Whether you are just joining or have been pushing through with me, welcome. This is a safe space to start the process of taking better care of yourself. I want to lose weight but not only that, I don't want to be beholden to food. I think about it A...
DIETS
Mega 99.3

Check Out This Creepy Haunted House in Yakima

Pre-pandemic Halloweens in Yakima were always very predicatable. You have a few haunted houses, including the big trunk or treat one at Steve Hahn Motors and the fun "haunted yard" that's located right off of West Nob Hill Blvd. You also have a bunch of churches hosting trunk or treats and a fun one over in Davis High School's parking lot. This year, there is a creepy haunted house in Yakima at none other than MADD HATTERS HAUNT!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Hangover Cures from Around the Yakima Valley and Beyond

Have you ever been so hungover the thought of what got you there is still making you feel nauseous?. You're not alone, It's been days since my fun and I am still feeling some of the side effects. After years of enjoying the overindulge, I don't think I've ever gotten this trashed...or felt so sensitive the next day. In my seven and seven haze I reached out to Facebook asking for favorite hangover cures and the list was big enough I just had to share.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

