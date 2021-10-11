Mildred “Mil” Faye Lilly, 76 of Nimitz went home to be with the Lord Friday, October 8, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. She was the best wife, momma, maw maw and grammy.

Born October 20, 1944 at Nimitz, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Vila M. Lilly Moten. She was a member of the Bluestone Baptist Church and a 1962 graduate of Hinton High School. Mildred was a former employee of Hinton Hospital, Meadows Furniture Co., Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors and J.L. Massie Insurance, she served on the Board of Directors for the Lilly Family Reunion and was a volunteer with the Summers County Toy Fund.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Cooper on November 20, 2020; her brothers, Edgar Lee Moten and two infant brothers Buddy and Lonnie Earl Moten and sister-in-law, Jane Lilly.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 59 years, Darrell G. Lilly of Nimitz, two daughters, Deborah Lusk and husband Todd of Narrows, VA and Pamella Mounts and husband Todd of Nimitz; son-in-law, Kenny Cooper of Nimitz; four grandchildren, Brock Lusk of Narrows, VA, Tori Robertson and husband Wyatt of Narrows, VA, Nicolas Mounts of Nimitz and Christopher Mounts and wife Jaden of Hinton; five great grandchildren, Connor Lusk, Lilly Grace and Tucker Robertson and Oaklyn and Weston Mounts; one brother, David Moten and wife Rose of Jumping Branch; three sisters, Edna Richmond of Jumping Branch, Lorene Lilly of Smithfield, PA and Margie Hicks and husband Clarence of Beckley; brother-in-law, Harold Lilly of West Carrolton, OH; sister-in-law, Loretta Cox and husband Ibra of Jumping Branch and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Bluestone Baptist Church with Pastors Josh Winkler, Bill Fox and Robbie Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in the Lilly-Crews Cemetery at Nimitz. Friends may call from 6-8 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Bluestone Baptist Church.

Todd Lusk, Todd Mounts, Kenny Cooper, Brock Lusk, Nicolas Mounts, Christopher Mounts and Wyatt Robertson will serve as pallbearers.

Justin, Jesse and Jonah Pugh will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Special thanks to family and friends, Bluestone Baptist Church, Princeton Hospital CCU Staff and the staff of Hospice of Southern WV.