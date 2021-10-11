CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN’s Adam Schefter Shares Updates On Chiefs’ Injuries

By Zach Koons
The Kansas City Chiefs not only dropped another game in primetime on Sunday night to the Buffalo Bills, but also left the weekend with a handful of injuries to key players. Both leading wide receiver Tyreek Hill and starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were banged up in the team’s 38-20 loss. On Monday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the status of both Chiefs players.

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

