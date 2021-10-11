MCSO Deputy Ruiz sets example by donating organs, Arizona donor network explains the importance
ARIZONA, USA — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy is still dedicated to serving his community, even in the moments before he is taken off of life support. Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz will be donating his organs after he is taken off of life support due to him not being able to regain consciousness after being attacked Saturday, county sheriff Paul Penzone said during a press conference.www.12news.com
Comments / 12