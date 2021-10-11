CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

MCSO Deputy Ruiz sets example by donating organs, Arizona donor network explains the importance

12 News
12 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARIZONA, USA — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy is still dedicated to serving his community, even in the moments before he is taken off of life support. Deputy Juan "Johnny" Ruiz will be donating his organs after he is taken off of life support due to him not being able to regain consciousness after being attacked Saturday, county sheriff Paul Penzone said during a press conference.

www.12news.com

Comments / 12

Related
12 News

Arizona offers tool to help residents find treatment for opioid addictions

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System has a new online map that can help residents find providers for treating addictions to opioids. Users can enter their zip code into the AHCCCS website and find a list of nearby recovery centers that offer in-patient treatment programs or doses of Naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the murder of a Mennonite woman who was living in New Mexico. The jury reached its verdict Wednesday. Jurors heard closing arguments in the case Friday. Mark Gooch faces life in prison on the murder charge.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
12 News

Man drowns while trying to save woman at Colorado River

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A man has died and a woman is still missing after they both fell into the Colorado River while boating on Thursday. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office responded to the river near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu, for reports of an unresponsive man.
COLORADO STATE
12 News

Arizona man sentenced 18 years for beating woman to death

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Chinle man was sentenced last week to 18 years in prison after admitting to brutally beating a woman to death in 2019. Roderrell Boyd Charley, 33, had previously pleaded guilty to committing second-degree murder before U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes issued the defendant's sentence.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Organ Donors#Organ Transplant#Organs#Mcso#Arizonans#The Donor Network
12 News

High dust pollution alert issued across Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a pollution advisory in Maricopa County due to high traces of coarse particles in the air. Residents are encouraged to limit their outdoor activities, avoid driving off-road vehicles and leaf blowers. Wood burning in residential fireplaces or outdoor fire pits...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
12 News

Phoenix mother arrested after two missing daughters are found

PHOENIX — The mother of two young girls who were reported missing for several hours Saturday evening has been arrested, police said. Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department arrested 40-year-old Ashleigh Williams on two counts of child abuse after she reported her 4-year-old and 3-year-old missing from their apartment near 16th and Missouri avenues.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DEA agent slain in Amtrak shooting remembered as key leader

TUCSON, Ariz. — A federal agent shot and killed while questioning a passenger on an Amtrak train in Arizona is being remembered as a venerated leader and mentor with an unparalleled work ethic. Dozens of family, friends and colleagues filled Calvary Chapel in Tucson on Friday to honor Michael Garbo,...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Domestic violence cases on the rise in the Valley

PHOENIX — Domestic violence cases in Arizona are worsening in nature, according to local advocate groups. Since the start of the pandemic, domestic violence homicides have risen across the nation and although the numbers are not as high as last year, they have doubled in Phoenix from 2019. “The victimization...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy