First of many this season? Man United pair Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane pose with their Nations League medals on a private jet as the defender faces an anxious wait after coming off injured in France's win over Spain

Raphael Varane went off injured during France’s Uefa Nations League final victory over Spain, with the Manchester United defender facing between a week and almost a month on the sidelines.That’s according to injury expert and doctor of physical therapy, fitness and movement, Dr. Rajpal Brar.France won 2-1 on Sunday thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s late winner, after Varane departed the pitch injured before the end of the first half, replaced by Dayot Upamecano.The injury appeared to be an adductor injury to Dr. Brar, who explained the timeline for a return to action based on the different severities Varane may have suffered.“Based...

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO