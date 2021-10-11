CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

First of many this season? Man United pair Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane pose with their Nations League medals on a private jet as the defender faces an anxious wait after coming off injured in France's win over Spain

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaphaël Varane, Manchester United F.C., Spain, Paul Pogbo, France, 2020–21 UEFA Nations League A, Mikel Oyarzabal, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé, Manchester. Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane looked elated as they posed with their Nations League medals after helping France to glory over Spain on Sunday night. Both...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Raphael Varane opens up on life in the Premier League with Man Utd

Manchester United have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side failing to win their last two Premier League games after winning four out of their opening five fixtures. Furthermore, the Old Trafford club is out of this season’s Carabao Cup whilst their Champions League future...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Varane gives Man Utd injury concern as France defender forced off vs Spain

The centre-back was forced off in the first half of the Nations League final on Sunday. France centre-back Raphael Varane has been forced off the pitch in the Nations League final against Spain on Sunday due to injury. He left in the 43rd minute after appearing to hurt himself attempting...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd ace Pogba: France players wanted Nations League trophy

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was delighted to be part of France's Nations League final victory over Spain. Pogba says France's players were determined to win the trophy. He stated, "When we go looking for a trophy, it's always good. We always thirst for trophies, we are never satisfied. "We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Raphael
Person
Mikel Oyarzabal
Person
Paul Pogba
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Varane limps off during Nations League final

Manchester United fans watched in pain as Raphael Varane limped off in France's Nations Leaguefinal win over Spain. Les Bleus won the game after Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe fired in the second-half after Spain went ahead 1-0. Varane was replaced with Dayot Upamecano just before half-time after medical staff...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes sends Raphael Varane message after Nations League injury

Raphael Varane only played a first-half role in France’s UEFA Nations League final win over Spain because his time on the pitch was cut due to injury. Following the game, Varane posted a photo to Instagram of him holding the trophy. France beat Spain 2-1 in a game which Varane...
SOCCER
The Independent

Raphael Varane injury: Manchester United defender’s recovery timeline predicted by expert

Raphael Varane went off injured during France’s Uefa Nations League final victory over Spain, with the Manchester United defender facing between a week and almost a month on the sidelines.That’s according to injury expert and doctor of physical therapy, fitness and movement, Dr. Rajpal Brar.France won 2-1 on Sunday thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s late winner, after Varane departed the pitch injured before the end of the first half, replaced by Dayot Upamecano.The injury appeared to be an adductor injury to Dr. Brar, who explained the timeline for a return to action based on the different severities Varane may have suffered.“Based...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uefa Nations League A#The Nations League
ESPN

Man United face anxious wait over Raphael Varane fitness

Manchester United are facing an anxious wait for news on the severity of Raphael Varane's injury with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dealing with a number of potential issues in defence once the season resumes after the international break. Varane will be assessed by United's medical staff on Tuesday after returning...
MLS
chatsports.com

The proof Paul Pogba IS a leader: Half-time dressing room footage shows Man United's maligned midfielder inspiring France to glory in the Nations League final, in contrast to Roy Keane's view on him

Paul Pogba has shown he does have what it takes to be a leader for Manchester United after footage emerged of the midfielder delivering a rousing half-time speech to inspire France to glory in the Nations League final. Les Bleus lifted the trophy after a 2-1 win over Spain, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Manchester United injury: Raphael Varane groin to keep him out 'a few weeks' after France's Nations League win

Raphael Varane is set to miss "a few weeks" after suffering an injury in France's Nations League final win over Spain, Manchester United have confirmed. Though there is no definitive timescale on Varane's availability his absence is a major blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a challenging run of fixtures that could have a major effect on Manchester United's season at home and abroad. Their next seven games pit the Red Devils against Leicester City, Atalanta (home and away in the Champions League), Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Are Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane match to face Leicester Metropolis? Manchester United stars dominated out whereas Marcus Rashford comes into competition

Manchester United are making ready for a tough take a look at as they journey to tackle Leicester Metropolis on Saturday afternoon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet have made a usually optimistic begin to the marketing campaign and sit in fourth place within the Premier League regardless of choosing up only one win of their final 4 video games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barnes: Pogba winning Nations League means nothing for Man Utd

Liverpool hero John Barnes says Paul Pogba winning the Nations League with France will mean nothing for Manchester United. Barnes insists Pogba and United have tread this path before. "Winning the World Cup in 2018 didn't help Paul Pogba to win any trophies for Manchester United," Barnes told BonusCodeBets. "Playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy