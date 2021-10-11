Man United youngster Facundo Pellistri claims Jadon Sancho's £73m arrival pushed him to re-join Alaves on loan, as he insists 'the best thing for a player is to play'

Jesse Lingard is not panicking about his limited playing time and insists he can still make the World Cup squad as a Manchester United player. Gareth Southgate has always been a huge admirer of the midfielder but omitted him from his European Championship plans at the last minute. Lingard only started playing regularly last season after joining West Ham on loan in January and things would have been different had he played a full campaign.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO