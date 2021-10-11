CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man United youngster Facundo Pellistri claims Jadon Sancho's £73m arrival pushed him to re-join Alaves on loan, as he insists 'the best thing for a player is to play'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacundo Pellistri has hinted that the summer signing of Jadon Sancho made him decide to leave Manchester United on loan in search of regular first-team football. The Red Devils finally landed their long-term target in July, with Sancho joining in a £73million deal from Borussia Dortmund. Sancho didn't join up...

ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'He will be a top player' - Solskjaer defends Sancho after Southgate comments

The 21-year-old is yet to score for the Old Trafford side but the coach is confident he will fulfil his potential at the club. Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has questioned Gareth Southgate's assessment of Jadon Sancho after the England manager admitted the winger's recent performances do not merit a call up to the national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Really? Man Utd boss Solskjaer claims Sancho 'has been electric'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he's happy with the form of Jadon Sancho. In five starts and three substitute appearances for United, Sancho has yet to score or produce an assist and has completed 90 minutes just once. Despite Sancho's difficulty at adapting to life at United and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jadon Sancho
Facundo Pellistri
goal.com

Southgate 'not surprised' by Sancho's struggles at Man Utd

The Three Lions manager has called up the winger to his latest squad despite admitting he hasn't reached his best level yet at Old Trafford. Gareth Southgate says he's "not surprised' by Jadon Sancho's struggles at Manchester United, with the England boss labelling the Premier League as a more "intense" competition than the Bundesliga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate admits Jadon Sancho is LUCKY to be in the England squad amid his slow start to life at Man United and only included the winger to avoid causing him more doubts

Gareth Southgate considered leaving Jadon Sancho out of his England squad but included the Manchester United winger to avoid causing him more uncertainty. While there was a place for Sancho in the 23 who will face Andorra and Hungary, his United colleague Mason Greenwood and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham were left out after Southgate held talks with their clubs and families.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo needs his Man United team-mates to work like 'trojans' to make up for his lack of tracking back - as he insists his old club 'have a lot of generals' but WON'T win trophies unless they 'start working hard'

Gary Neville believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to get Manchester United players around talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who are prepared to work hard. Solskjaer and his star-studded team have come under scrutiny after failing to pick up a win in their last two Premier League matches as they were beaten by Aston Villa last weekend and held to a 1-1 draw by Everton on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United's Solskjaer questions Southgate over Sancho assessment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has questioned Gareth Southgate's assessment that Jadon Sancho does not deserve his international call-up and suggested the England manager could not have watched the winger's performance against Villarreal. Southgate named Sancho in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, but said the 21-year-old was...
MLS
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba 'is telling those close to him he wants to extend his Man United contract' in sign he will snub Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus to pen new long-term deal at Old Trafford that could be worth £400,000-a-week with Ronaldo's arrival a key factor

Paul Pogba 'is telling those close to him he wants to extend his Manchester United contract' amid interest in the French midfielder from Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old's current deal at Old Trafford expires next summer and speculation has been rife as to his next destination for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man Utd consider ending Pellistri loan deal at Alaves

Manchester United are considering terminating Facundo Pellistri’s loan deal with Deportivo Alaves, Goal can confirm. The 19-year-old joined the Liga side in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal to gain vital playing experience and, while he is in the squad each week and benefitting from that experience, he is struggling for starts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Pellistri struggling for form at Alaves

Manchester United midfielder Facundo Pellistri is struggling to make an impact at Alaves. Last term he played 12 times for Alaves and United again sanctioned another loan this season. However, the 19-year-old has struggled and faced criticism in the local media. Noticias de Alava reports Pellistri has 'not yet made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Luke Shaw backs 'unbelievable' Jadon Sancho to be a star at Manchester United and dismisses claims the winger is 'struggling' at Old Trafford

Luke Shaw has backed Jadon Sancho to go to 'the very top' despite the underwhelming start to his Manchester United career. The 21-year-old winger enjoyed four successful seasons at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 appearances. Sancho is yet to score or assist for the Red Devils following his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jesse Lingard insists he is NOT worried about his lack of game time at Manchester United and believes he can still make England's World Cup squad as a player at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard is not panicking about his limited playing time and insists he can still make the World Cup squad as a Manchester United player. Gareth Southgate has always been a huge admirer of the midfielder but omitted him from his European Championship plans at the last minute. Lingard only started playing regularly last season after joining West Ham on loan in January and things would have been different had he played a full campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Jadon Sancho’s slow start with Manchester United draws honest reactions from teammates

Jadon Sancho has had a slow start as one of Manchester United’s latest star signings, drawing honest reactions from teammates Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard. After spending four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, Sancho left for United through a £73million transfer. Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer sending shockwaves around the football world, this move sparked a lot of excitement within Man U’s fanbase. However, the winger’s recent performance with Man United has not been exciting, registering zero goals and assists throughout nine appearances for the Reds this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gareth Southgate hints at Jadon Sancho starting England's trip to Andorra in much-needed confidence boost for Manchester United winger

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Jadon Sancho a confidence-boosting start in Andorra and says the Manchester United winger’s qualities are perfect for this contest. The England head coach, who confirmed Kieran Trippier will captain his team this evening, had debated whether to select Sancho for this round of fixtures owing to his tough start to life at Old Trafford, with no goals or assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Andorra 0-5 England player ratings: Jadon Sancho impresses Gareth Southgate, Phil Foden is even better

Sam Johnstone - 7 Making his third senior appearance, having also featured in the 4-0 home win over Andorra, Johnstone must be wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to international football. The West Brom goalkeeper is not only yet to concede a goal, he even managed an assist here, throwing the ball out to Grealish for the fifth goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden take significant steps in England’s stroll to victory

It is always difficult to know how much to read into these mismatches, the type of imbalance in talent and ability that is normally saved for the early rounds of the FA Cup. A trip to a mountain-top microstate is no kind of litmus test at international level. Any conclusions that can be drawn are usually torn up by the time of the next tournament. “Well done, they’re Andorra.”
PREMIER LEAGUE

