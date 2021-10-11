The 14 Greatest Biopics Of The 21st Century

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Steve Buscemi (Trees Lounge, Boardwalk Empire) has wrapped production on his latest directorial effort, The Listener, starring Emmy nominee Tessa Thompson (Passing, Westworld), Deadline has learned.
The contained film written by Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) features only one on-screen role. It tells the story of Beth (Thompson), a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless, and worried.
Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami, and as Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this...
