CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lawrence, Crawford, eastern Jasper and Richland Counties through 300 PM CDT At 226 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dundas to West Salem. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near West Liberty and Dundas around 230 PM CDT. Ste. Marie and Willow Hill around 235 PM CDT. Sumner, Oblong and Claremont around 240 PM CDT. Lawrenceville, Chauncey and Eaton around 245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hardinville, Annapolis, Birds, Flat Rock, New Hebron, Robinson, Palestine and Hutsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Salem, IL
City
Willow Hill, IL
City
West Liberty, IL
City
Robinson, IL
City
Lawrenceville, IL
City
Birds, IL
City
Dundas, IL
County
Richland County, IL
City
Palestine, IL
City
Salem, IL
City
Oblong, IL
County
Crawford County, IL
City
Claremont, IL
County
Lawrence County, IL
County
Jasper County, IL
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission opposes adding justices

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court released its first report Thursday, suggesting that an expansion of the court would be unlikely to achieve balance and instead recommending the rotation of justices. "There are also reasons to doubt that Court expansion necessarily would produce benefits in terms of diversity of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Prince William criticizes space tourism race, says focus should be on saving Earth

As Prince William prepares to deliver his Earthshot Prize to people saving the planet, he aimed some criticism at billionaires sending people to space. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William, 39, said in a new BBC interview, referring to the current race for space tourism led by billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me -- that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement

Comments / 0

Community Policy