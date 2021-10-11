Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lawrence, Crawford, eastern Jasper and Richland Counties through 300 PM CDT At 226 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dundas to West Salem. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near West Liberty and Dundas around 230 PM CDT. Ste. Marie and Willow Hill around 235 PM CDT. Sumner, Oblong and Claremont around 240 PM CDT. Lawrenceville, Chauncey and Eaton around 245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hardinville, Annapolis, Birds, Flat Rock, New Hebron, Robinson, Palestine and Hutsonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0