A giant boom was heard throughout New Hampshire on Sunday. No one knows for sure what it was.

It was a fairly typical October morning in New Hampshire on Sunday, until a strange, loud boom rattled much of the state, as well as parts of Massachusetts and Maine.

Residents reported feeling like their homes were shaking after the boom, leaving some people to suspect a large earthquake had just occurred.

However, data from the National Earthquake Information Center , part of the United States Geological Survey, showed no earthquake had occurred anywhere in the northeast in the past week.

The closest earthquake to New Hampshire was a 2.0 magnitude one on Tuesday in northeast Tennessee, and the most recent one in the state was a 1.7 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 22.

With no evidence of an earthquake, residents have been left wondering what caused the mysterious sound. Dan Brian, who lives in New Boston, roughly 15 miles southwest of the capital of Concord, told The New York Times the boom "rattled" his home, and he thought something had exploded.

"It had like an audible boom to it. It was very strange. That’s why everyone thought it was like an explosion at first," he said.

In the same town, fire department chief Dan MacDonald said the department received many calls about the noise. Many Twitter users also tweeted about the event, trying to suggest what may have caused it.

So far, no person or agency has confessed to being behind the incident.

WMUR reported multiple police departments in New Hampshire responded to calls but didn't identify a source. The outlet also said the FAA Regional Operations Center had no military plane activity over the state this morning.

So far, over 1,000 people have shared their experience on the website Volcano Discovery , where people can report any seismic activity. Some of the responses said the boom was "almost like a huge bomb going off" or a "sonic boom."

Greg Cornwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Keene Sentinel Monday there is "a reason to believe" the sound came from a meteor entering Earth's atmosphere, despite there being no reported instances. Meteors will typically disintegrate as they get closer to the ground, according to NASA .

