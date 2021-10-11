FIFA Could be Renamed to EA Sports FC, Suggests Trademark Filings - News
EA Sports released FIFA 22 at the beginning of the month and it is possible it could the last entry in the series to have FIFA title. EA Sports Group GM Cam Weber recently said the company was reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA and hinted the series could see a new name in the future. The FIFA name right is separate from all other official EA Sports partnerships and licenses across the football world.www.vgchartz.com
