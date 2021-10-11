Megan Thee Stallion Slams Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits: 'Drop That Sh--'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popeyes made a hot sauce with Megan Thee Stallion and didn’t stop there. Popeyes announces a HOT collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes Franchise Owner, Megan Thee Stallion, as they introduce a new sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection. Beginning October 19th, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and the brand’s new Nuggets in the US and in 14 countries around the globe. This marks the first time Popeyes will release a new variation of its iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch will feature three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropping at 12PM EDT on October 19th at TheeHottieSauce.com to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce hitting stores. The Hot Girl Summer Icon didn’t stop there, she now has a new alter ego: Popeyes Franchise Owner, as Popeyes has approved Megan to become a Popeyes restaurant owner. As part of the larger collaboration, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community. To learn more please visit their website here.

