Megan Thee Stallion Slams Texas Abortion Law at Austin City Limits: 'Drop That Sh--'

By Thania Garcia
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion played in her home state of Texas at the Austin City Limits festival on Saturday and used her set as an opportunity to vent her anger toward the state's controversial bill that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks. The disputed Republican-led bill went into effect Sept. 1, becoming one of the most suppressive abortion laws in the U.S. today.

dallassun.com

Billie Eilish slams Texas over abortion law during Austin performance

Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has slammed the state of Texas over its recent controversial abortion law while performing at Austin City Limits over the weekend. According to Fox News, the Grammy-winning artist took the stage at the show to perform some of her hits. However,...
Austin 360

Real hot girl scares: After ACL, Megan Thee Stallion stops by Austin's House of Torment

A wise woman once rapped, "All them bitches scary cats, I call 'em Carole Baskins," and then she stuck her tongue out and went "ah!" Megan Thee Stallion is that woman, and on Friday, it was her fulling embracing scares, trading "ah!" for "AAAAAH!" The chart-topping rapper stopped by Austin's beloved House of Torment Haunted House after her Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Oct. 8.
mxdwn.com

Austin City Limits Donates To Texas Abortion Funds And Apologizes To Phoebe Bridgers After Sound Mishap

Austin City Limits blundered during Phoebe Bridgers’ second set with them, accidentally cutting her sound too early before the end of her set, and has extended an apology and explanation about the situation. In addition to their apology, they have also donated to the Texas Abortion Funds, a group that Bridgers also has publicly supported. After having her sound cut on her Saturday set of ACL, Bridgers tweeted out “lol fuck acl.”
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
news3lv.com

Popeyes unveils new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popeyes made a hot sauce with Megan Thee Stallion and didn’t stop there. Popeyes announces a HOT collaboration with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur, and now Popeyes Franchise Owner, Megan Thee Stallion, as they introduce a new sauce, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, and co-branded merchandise, as part of a limited-edition collection. Beginning October 19th, Hottie Sauce will be spicing up the iconic Chicken Sandwich and the brand’s new Nuggets in the US and in 14 countries around the globe. This marks the first time Popeyes will release a new variation of its iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Popeyes x Megan Thee Stallion merch will feature three exclusive releases, with the first collection, Thee Heat, dropping at 12PM EDT on October 19th at TheeHottieSauce.com to celebrate Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce hitting stores. The Hot Girl Summer Icon didn’t stop there, she now has a new alter ego: Popeyes Franchise Owner, as Popeyes has approved Megan to become a Popeyes restaurant owner. As part of the larger collaboration, Popeyes and Megan will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, whose mission is to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community. To learn more please visit their website here.
maggrand.com

Someone threatened Wyoming coroner during Gabby Petito presser

The Wyoming coroner who revealed that Gabby Petito was strangled to death was reportedly harassed with threats and homophobic slurs when a hacker gained access to a reporter’s account during the press conference. “Someone hacked my name on the coroner’s chat and asked horrible things I’m told. That wasn’t me,”...
Billboard

17-Year-Old Iván Cornejo Continues Trend of Teens in Top 10 on Regional Mexican Albums Chart

“AlI can say is wow! I feel very honored and incredibly grateful,” Cornejo tells Billboard. Newcomer Ivan Cornejo secures his first entrance on any Billboard chart as Alma Vacía, his debut album, arrives at No. 2 on the Regional Mexican Albums tally (dated Oct. 16). The seven-track set starts in the list’s top 10 mainly on the strength of streaming activity, with 6,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending Oct. 7, according to MRC Data.
Billboard

Coachella No Longer Requires Vaccine at 2022 Festival

Attendees can now present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours in advance. After producing more than a dozen festivals over the course of the past few months, executives with AEG Presents have decided to reverse course and allow unvaccinated fans to attend next year's Coachella -- if they can show they have tested negative for COVID-19 72 hours prior to the event.
Billboard

‘No Time to Die’ Scores on Billboard’s Soundtracks & Classical Albums Charts

Plus: Billie Eilish’s title song bows on Global Excluding U.S. chart. The soundtrack to the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, makes a splash on Billboard’s charts, as the set debuts at No. 1 on both the overall Classical Albums chart and the Classical Crossover Albums tally, as well as starting at No. 7 on the Soundtracks chart (all dated Oct. 16). Plus, Billie Eilish’s title track debuts on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart.
Rolling Stone

Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR’s ‘El Tiny’ Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists. For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila Cabello is also slated for a future installment. Nicki Nicole’s set took place in a room flanked by books and a camcorder was strategically placed on a stack of novels by the artist. The footage switches between the home-styled recording and pro shots, which gives the set a homey vibe. She performed six songs — including her singles “Colocao” and “Wapo Traketero” — with a band that featured an accordionist and mandolin player. Nicole brought out an expanded string section for her engaging ballad “Parte de Mi” and she also delivered a fun freestyle. She closed with new bop “Baby.”
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Charts Familiar Terrain on ‘Life of a Don’

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality.  For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last...
Billboard

New Around the World: Kali Uchis, SZA & PARTYNEXTDOOR Highlight Global Latin Hits

The Oct. 16-dated Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts sport a combined 23 debuts. Fewer than half, 10, are English-language songs by Americans, with five by one artist, as first-week streams for Meek Mill's new album Expensive Pain impact the surveys. Elsewhere, international acts, primarily from Asia...
Billboard

Wizkid’s 'Essence,' Featuring Tems, Hits No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

Having already asserted its strength at mainstream R&B/hip-hop radio, Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring Tems, duplicates its success with the adult R&B market as the single tops Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart dated Oct. 16. The track ascends from No. 2 with a 13% boost in plays in the week ending Oct....
