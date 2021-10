ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 5, 2021) At Monday’s meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Ms. Christina Bradford as principal of J.W. Williams Middle School. Ms. Bradford comes to J. W. Williams Middle School with 16 years of experience in public education, most recently as principal of Quest Academy. Ms. Bradford also has six years as an assistant principal, including serving Rockwall-Heath High School and Cain Middle School. She began her career in Mesquite ISD as a Physical Education teacher, girls’ basketball coach, and girl’s coordinator. She received both her Masters of Education Administration and her Bachelors of Interdisciplinary Studies in Kinesiology from Texas A&M-Commerce. Currently, she is completing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Liberty University.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO