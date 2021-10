Here's a chance for your loss to become the rest of the community's gain as the holiday season nears and we're all looking for joy. I'm pretty sure few of us knew exactly how much we'd miss a tree until we lost one or several from the August 10, 2020 derecho. With the devastation of losing over half of the city's tree canopy still fresh in their mind, the city of Cedar Rapids is now looking for trees that can be removed and repurposed for use as the potential city Christmas tree in Greene Square.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO