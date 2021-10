There is a lot of wildlife in New World that you will encounter on your adventures. Some animals, such as bears, alligators, and wolves, will attack you on sight and can be challenging to fight against if you are not prepared. However, many animals are harmless and will not cause too many issues for you. Many are found roaming around the map including turkeys, rabbits, deer, and goats. You can hunt and harvest all of these animals for materials that you use in crafting and quests. By the end of this guide, you will learn where to find goats and their spawn locations in New World.

