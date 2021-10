Ditto has been part of Pokemon Go since its first generation of Pokemon was released back in 2016, but that hasn’t stopped it from being one of the hardest Pokemon to catch. Due to its shift-shaping ways, fans are always eager to get their hands on the elusive creature. It may not be the most difficult of them all to catch in Pokemon Go but you do have to have some patience to add this character to your roster.

