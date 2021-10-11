Alamogordo man accused of attempting to steal string of vehicles

ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is facing charges for allegedly trying to steal several cars and damaging them in the process. Alamogordo Police state that on October 7, 2021, 44-year-old Bruce Stockwell first broke out the window of a vehicle at the Napa Auto Parts store on Scenic Drive.

Bruce Stockwell (Alamogordo Police Dept. Facebook)

Police report that Stockwell also broke out windows on two other vehicles across the street and tried to steal them. He then went to the Texaco gas station where authorities say he reportedly stole a screwdriver and a hammer to try to steal another vehicle.

Alamogordo Police state Stockwell then tried to steal a semi-truck by using the screwdriver. Following that unsuccessful attempt, Stockwell then allegedly tried to steal a car with a man asleep inside and attacked the man with a hammer.

Alamogordo Police Department officers and deputies with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stockwell in the area, He has been charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, auto burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, two counts of criminal damage to property and larceny.

Authorities say Stockwell was also served a State of New Mexico Probation Arrest Order for violating his probation. He is incarcerated at the Otero County Detention Center and is awaiting an appearance in court.

