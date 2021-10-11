CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo man accused of attempting to steal string of vehicles

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xx4Xh_0cNyvduG00

ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man is facing charges for allegedly trying to steal several cars and damaging them in the process. Alamogordo Police state that on October 7, 2021, 44-year-old Bruce Stockwell first broke out the window of a vehicle at the Napa Auto Parts store on Scenic Drive.

Bernalillo County closes downtown headquarters Monday after gunshot vandalism
Bruce Stockwell (Alamogordo Police Dept. Facebook)

Police report that Stockwell also broke out windows on two other vehicles across the street and tried to steal them. He then went to the Texaco gas station where authorities say he reportedly stole a screwdriver and a hammer to try to steal another vehicle.

Alamogordo Police state Stockwell then tried to steal a semi-truck by using the screwdriver. Following that unsuccessful attempt, Stockwell then allegedly tried to steal a car with a man asleep inside and attacked the man with a hammer.

Story continues below

Alamogordo Police Department officers and deputies with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stockwell in the area, He has been charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, attempted unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, auto burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, two counts of criminal damage to property and larceny.

Authorities say Stockwell was also served a State of New Mexico Probation Arrest Order for violating his probation. He is incarcerated at the Otero County Detention Center and is awaiting an appearance in court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

Related
KRQE News 13

Leland Hust asking to be moved to MDC

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a six-year-old Rio Rancho girl is asking to be moved from Sandoval to Bernalillo County. Leland Hust was found not guilty of murder in the killing of Ariana Jade Romeo. However, he is still behind bars as he can be retried on charges of child abuse […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in vandalism of Alvarado Square building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tips from the community have led to the arrest of a suspect accused of firing gunshots in downtown Albuquerque and damaging the windows of the Bernalillo County Alvarado Square building. Noah Tapia has been charged with criminal damage to property, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. A […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend, shooting girl

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) –  A Hobbs man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and shooting her two-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself. It happened at an apartment complex on East Broadway last month. Police say the woman’s other child, a one-year-old boy, went to a neighbor for help after the shooting. When they went […]
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#New Mexico#Vehicles#Weather#Alamogordo#Krqe#Alamogordo Police Dept#Texaco#Police Department
KRQE News 13

Murder suspect found in NM turned over to Mexican authorities

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been sent back after being found in New Mexico. Border Patrol recently apprehended the 31-year-old near Santa Teresa and learned he has an outstanding warrant for homicide. Border Patrol did not identify the man or provide more information about the case but they […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
KRQE News 13

Shoplifter hits Target stores 20+ times, taking thousands in goods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for the crook responsible for a string of shoplifting cases across the metro, stealing thousands in merchandise from area Target stores. Putting a laser focus on shoplifters, Albuquerque Police are teaming up with big-box stores to curb crime. “What we’ve seen with our retail partnerships that we have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for 8th time in 5 months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for the eighth time since April 2021. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that on October 9, officers on patrol near Coors and Quail saw a man digging in a trash can under a No Trespassing sign at the Speedway gas station. Police state that the male […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

High court orders murder suspect back into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has ordered a man accused of beating his wife to death to be locked up again, at least for now. A missed deadline for a detention hearing allowed 54-year-old Jerome Gutierrez to be released from custody on the grounds his rights to a speedy hearing had been violated. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in death of 2-year-old held behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father accused of killing his two-year-old daughter will remain behind bars until trial. Michael Garcia, 32, faces charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death. Police say paramedics responded to the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park off San Pedro and San Antonio where they found Diana McGrory unresponsive. Investigators say she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in at least four car crashes during BCSO chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Moriarty man is facing a range of charges including four counts of leaving the scene of a crash and DWI for a crash that happened back in September. On the evening of September 11, 2021, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a red Toyota Tacoma driving recklessly down Tramway […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Boy found safe in Mexico after nearly 2 years, father arrested

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the three-year-old boy found nearly two years after being kidnapped. New Mexico State Police announced Tuesday that Osiel Rico had been found safe. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Rico was found safe in Guadalajara, Mexico last week. The boy was allegedly taken by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Director of APD oversight group resigns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The head of a group created to hold Albuquerque Police accountable, stepped down calling out the organization’s board for not automatically reappointing him. “You decided to deny my request and open my position to applicants. You reached this conclusion without speaking with or consulting with any of the stakeholders in the community […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

992
Followers
295
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy