Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. We have just four more days left in this regular season, and there are still some playoff races yet to be decided. We know that as Red Sox fans, of course, as Boston is locked into the most exciting and unpredictable of those races. The Red Sox are one of four teams, along with the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Mariners, who are within two games of each other vying for two spots.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO