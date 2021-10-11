CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck Seeks FDA Authorization for Antiviral COVID-19 Pill

By Carolyn Crist
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 11, 2021 -- Drugmaker Merck announced Monday that it submitted an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment. If the FDA grants authorization, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. The capsule, made by Merck and Ridgeback...

